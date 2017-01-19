Otway preparing for Wastewater improvement project

The village of Otway, with the help of others, have secured the necessary funding to construct a Wastewater Improvement Project with an estimated cost of roughly $1.8 million.

According to released information, in the fall village officials sought bids for the project with Unger Construction coming in at the lowest bid of $1,825,493.50.

Christopher Hunt, of Hunt Engineering, is working with the village on this project.

“The community does not have a centralized collection and treatment system for sewage or what’s called waste water. They are what’s considered unsewered, which means every home has an individual system,” Hunt said in a previous interview published by the Community Common.

Denise Rose, Mayor of Otway said the village is excited about the construction of the system and will it will mean for the future of the village.

She said the village and others made their way through a mound of paperwork to secure the necessary funding for the system.

Hunt said once the system is built, it will have room to grow.

“We will have capacity in the system to handle future growth. The planning period for this would be 20 years of growth,” Hunt said.

When asked about a timeline moving forward Hunt said, “it looks like we’re going to likely mobilize in late March or early April and there will be about 10 months until substantial completion and about 12 months until final completion.

Hunt said once constructed there would be 51 service connections with the village retaining ownership of the system and control of operating and maintaining it.

The village is also in the process of constructing a new fire station. A portion of the department was destroyed by a tornado.

In late 2016 the department posted several photos, tracking the progress of construction of the new station. As of the last update, the new station was under roof and crews were working to construct the inside of the future fire house.

For more information on the construction of the new Otway Fire Department find them on Facebook.

