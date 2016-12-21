Thank You to Those Who Served on the Frontlines of Democracy

Husted

As we reflect on one of the smoothest presidential elections in recent memory, I want to thank everyone who was involved in this success, beginning with the poll workers who answered the call to work on the frontlines of our democracy.

We also owe a debt of gratitude to the many Ohio businesses, charities and other entities who encouraged their employees to staff the polls. Together, you helped to ensure that voters had a great Election Day experience, despite the pre-election hype regarding possible election issues that never happened. We could not have done it without you.

I hope those who have served as poll workers return and I encourage anyone interested in becoming one to get more information and to sign up at www.DayforDemocracy.com.

Once again, to the more than 35,000 poll workers who served on November 8th, thank you. You took your place on the front lines of democracy and played an indispensable role in helping me and the 88 county boards of elections run another smooth election.

Sincerely,

Jon Husted

Ohio Secretary of State