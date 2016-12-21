Scott achieves recertification of designation

Little

Dawn Scott, CFSP, a funeral director with Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home, Inc. in Portsmouth has recently qualified for recertification of the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP), by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.

A number of professions grant special recognition to members upon completion of specified academic and professional programs and CFSP is funeral service’s national individual recognition.

A select few have distinguished themselves among their peers within the funeral service profession as they continue their education to exceed the highest standards of care. This achievement is especially notable because Dawn has voluntarily elected to participate in quality educational and service opportunities that far surpass what the funeral service licensing board in Ohio requires. Dawn has committed to a program of lifelong learning to serve families within the community with the level of excellence expected of a CFSP.

To initially receive this award, the practitioner must complete an 180-hour program of continuing education activities and events. In addition, the practitioner is required to accumulate 20 hours per year to recertify.

For more information about the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice visit www.apfsp.org