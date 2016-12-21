SCOESC Governing Board December meeting notes

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (Dec. 13, 2016) — The Governing Board of the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center met for regular board meeting on Dec. 8, 2016.

Among the actions taken by the board during meeting:

Approved the agenda,

Approved the minutes of the regular meeting on Nov. 10, 2016,

Took reports from the treasurer, superintendent, and board committees,

Authorized the advance and/or transfer of funds,

Approved a resolution to adopt job description: Supervisor, Facilities and Adult Basic Literacy Education,

Approved a resolution to employ substitute employees for 2016-17, including teachers Tomi Butcher, Kirby Claxon, and Rodney Smith; and teacher aides Andrea Bailey, Kirby Claxon, Sara DeAtley, Sarah Gambill, Casey Harness, Jamie Hensley, Penny Potter, Shelby Rider-Moore, Bonnie Smith, Rodney Smith, and Kayla Thompson,

Approved a resolution to renew membership in Ohio School Boards Association for 2017,

Approved a resolution to schedule an organizational meeting on Jan. 12, 2017, at 1 p.m., at the ESC offices,

Appointed a president pro tempore to lead the organizational meeting,

Appointed Board Member Mike Canter to the Scioto County Career Technical Center Board of Education, to serve Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2017,

Accepted the resignation of Keely Craft, aide PA, effective Dec. 9, 2016,

Authorized unpaid leave of absence for Matthew Orin, aide PA, for the period of Jan. 3, 2016 through April 25, 2016, for the purpose of completing his student teaching requirements,

Authorized a reduction in force, with regards to the personal aide position of Sarah Gambill for the reason that her student has moved out of the district. Gambill was offered employment in a classroom but declined that offer. This reduction is effective Nov. 11, 2016; and,

Accepted a resolution to employ Ben Dooley, aide PA, for a one-year (138 day) contract beginning Oct. 26, 2016, and Kirby Claxon, MD aide, for a one-year (127 day) contract beginning Nov. 7, 2016.

The South Central Ohio ESC Governing Board meets regularly on the second Thursday of each month at the ESC office in New Boston. For more information about the ESC, visit online at www.scoesc.org, or follow on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.