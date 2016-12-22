Raffle Funds National Grant

Pitts

Judy Pitts of South Webster was the winner of the American Association of University Women’s annual Christmas Basket Raffle. The basket contained a wide assortment of Christmas related items including blankets, kitchen towels, Christmas lanterns, gift certificates to local establishments, and spa care items. The money raised through this raffle by the Portsmouth branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) was used to finance the Eleanor Roosevelt Fund Award which is administered by the national AAUW. The grant is awarded to an individual, project, organization, or institution which seeks to promote the equality and education of women and girls. While the focus of the award is educational, the recipient need not be an educator. For more information regarding the grant or the local chapter of the American Association of University Women or how to join the organization, call 740.354.2909.