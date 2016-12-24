Christmas Tree Recycling offered

Around this time every year, those that choose to have a natural Christmas Trees in their home, have to decide, what to do with it after the holidays. The Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District has partnered with the Wayne National Forest to offer Christmas Tree Recycling.

Once the trees are collected officials with Wayne National Forest will place the trees in areas of the forest, that will benefit animals.

There are six locations throughout Lawrence County where trees can be dropped off, the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville. South Point Village Property. 408 2nd street – the parking lot beside the Police Department. Coal Grove Village Hall, Carlton-Davidson Lane. The village of Hanging Rock- lot next to the former Police Department. The city of Ironton- at the junction of US 52 and State Route 141 and the U.S. Forestry office located at 6518 State Route 93 in Pedro.

According to Dan Palmer, Director of the Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District, this program has been offered over the last several years and the district thankful they are able to offer this to residents.

He said at each of the location there will be signs identifying it as the area.

“There will be ample area roped off for people to place the tree. This is for live trees only, no artificial trees are permitted. The trees will be collected and transported by our litter crew to Lake Vesuvius where they will be deposited for fish habitat,” Palmer said.

The National Christmas Tree Association offers some tips for those seeking to make the best use of the tree after the holidays.

The tips include using the trees as fish feeders: Sunk into private fish ponds, trees make an excellent refuge and feeding area for fish. Bird feeders: place the Christmas tree in the garden or backyard and use it as a bird feeder and sanctuary. Fresh orange slice or strung popcorn will attract the birds and they can sit in the branches for shelter.

Mulch: a Christmas tree is biodegradable; its branches may be removed, chipped and use as mulch on the garden. Paths for hiking trails: some counties use shredded trees as a free, renewable and natural path material that fits both the environment and the need of hikers.

The organization stresses the importance of not burning the tree in a fireplace or wood stove.

The National Christmas Tree Association also state the most effective way for the reuse is to remove all decorations. Palmer also advises those intending to drop trees in Lawrence County to also have all the decerations removed.

For more information about eh National Christmas Tree Association programs and activities visit www.realchristmastrees.org.

Palmer said the Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District will be collecting trees from December 27 until January 6.

For more information about the Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District programs and activities call 1-888-565-7888 or visit lsswmd.org.