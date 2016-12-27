Rep-Elect Danny Bentley Named House Heroin Task Force Chairman

Last week, Speaker-Elect Jeff Hoover released the names of House committee chairs for the upcoming 2017 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly. Included on the list is 98th District State Representative-Elect Danny Bentley, R-Russell, who will serve as the Chairman of the Heroin Task Force.

The Heroin Task Force is charged with implementing the 2016 Senate Bill 192, which enacted various reforms to combat Kentucky’s heroin epidemic. The task force also provides the opportunity for the legislature to receive feedback from interested parties on the reforms’ effect.

The 2017 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly will convene on January 3rd. For the first time since 1921, the House of Representatives will be led by a Republican majority.