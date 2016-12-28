At its regular meeting held on December 13, 2016, the Clay Local Board of Education acted on the following measures:

– Approved minutes of the November meeting.

– Accepted the financial reports.

– Heard reports from principals Tony Piguet and Todd Warnock.

– Employed substitute personnel.

– Approved the district’s membership in OSBA for 2017.

– Approved the district’s participation in the Legal Assistance Fund.

– Approved a transfer of funds related to the OSFC construction project.

– Established January 9th as the date for the 2017 Budget hearing and Organizational Meeting. They are to be held at 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively.

The next regular Board meeting is scheduled for January 9, 2017 at 7:45 p.m. in the Board room.