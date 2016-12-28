Scioto County Roadwork

Craig J. Opperman P.E., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of December 26, 2016 through December 30, 2016 for his office.

ROAD CLOSURES

Flatwood – Fallen Timber Road (CR184) in Jefferson Township at the 0.56 to 1.03 mile markers continues to be closed through Thursday, December 1st, 2017. Portsmouth Joint Venture is excavating road embankment for construction of State Route 823 and constructing a bridge.

LANE RESTRICTIONS

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township continues to have lane restrictions. Portsmouth Joint Venture is continuing construction for the Veterans Memorial Highway. Traffic will be maintained with the use of signals.

CLEARING RIGHT-OF-WAY (weather permitting)

Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township on Tuesday, December 27th and Wednesday, December 28th between Oaks Road and Back Road.

Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township on Thursday, December 29th between Gallia Pike and Back Road.

Gallia Pike (CR1) in Green Township on Friday, December 30th.

Local traffic only will be maintained.

BRUSH MOWING

Tick Ridge – Koenig Hill Road and Knoxel Hill – Bracken Ridge Road in Brush Creek Township.

