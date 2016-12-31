SWCD seeks community input

After recently celebrating 70 years of serving the public, the Scioto Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is reviewing its long-range plans and goals.

Scioto SWCD is a publicly funded organization that serves Scioto County by assisting with resource conservation projects such as pollinator and agricultural issues.

The district has created a survey for the public to offer suggestions and input. “It is time to review our five-year plan and our goals for the coming years,” said Conservation Education Coordinator Kate Sowards. “We’d very much like the public’s input.”

For the next few weeks, Scioto SWCD is working to connect with local residents and landowners for input to be considered in its planning process. The website www.sciotoswcd.org has a link on its homepage to an online survey.

The district has traditionally worked with farmers and other agriculture and forestry related landowners.

“Time is changing the way SWCD’s do business and there is an increasing partnership with resource concerns in urban environments. We’d like to know how we can be of assistance and we hope to learn more from our agriculture clients about the services they need the most,” added Sowards. She said the survey should take only a moment or two to complete but can make a big impact on the Conservation District’s future plans, projects and outreach efforts.

For a print version of the survey, or for more information, residents can call Scioto Soil and Water Conservation District at 740-259-9231 ext. 4. Scioto SWCD is also on Facebook.

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook “Ciara Conley – Daily Times,” and Twitter @PDT_Ciara.