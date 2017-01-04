Taylor announces program rated best

COLUMBUS — Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor announced that an Ohio Department of Insurance program that provides free Medicare educational and counseling services saving consumers millions annually has been rated the best in the country for a second consecutive year.

The department’s Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) returned the highest performance score – a 9.88 out of 10 – in an analysis by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It compared similar SHIP programs in 54 states and territories. OSHIIP again excelled across the eight specific measures associated with consumer engagement, enrollment support, counseling sessions and media outreach.

“Our driving force is to impact the lives of as many Ohioans that we possibly can,” said Taylor, also director of the Ohio Department of Insurance. “The dedication and drive of the OSHIIP staff, volunteers and partner groups to serve others is both extraordinary and inspiring.”

SHIP programs provide benefits counseling for Medicare beneficiaries and their families or caregivers. They work to educate, advocate, counsel and empower people to make informed Medicare-related decisions.

Last year OSHIIP counseled nearly 423,000 consumers saving a combined $21 million by helping align them with suitable coverage options and financial assistance programs. The program’s outreach work spans the entire state headlined by fall “Medicare Check-up Day” and spring “Welcome to Medicare” events. OSHIIP’s Medicare experts are also available at 1-800-686-1578.

For Medicare premium data, educational guides, interactive webinars and more visit www.insurance.ohio.gov.