PUCO offers 17 utility-related resolutions for 2017

COLUMBUS, OH (Dec. 29, 2016) — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) offers 17 utility-related resolutions to save money, save energy and stay safe in 2017.

1) Once a year, have your furnace, vents, flues and chimneys inspected by a qualified service professional.

2) Test and replace batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors regularly.

3) Switch out incandescent light bulbs with compact fluorescent or LED bulbs to save on lighting costs.

4) Turn off or unplug lights, appliances and electronics when they are not in use.

5) Set your thermostat at or above 72 degrees in the summer and at or below 68 degrees in the winter.

6) Keep vents and radiators clear of furniture or other obstructions so that your air conditioner and furnace do not have to work as hard to reach the set temperature.

7) Invest in a programmable thermostat that can automatically adjust the temperature in your home while you are away.

8) Look for energy efficient ENERGY STAR ® appliances for replacing aging refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers.

9) Contact your local utility for programs such as rebates for energy efficient appliances, home energy audits and budget billing.

10) Stay prepared for inclement weather by creating a storm kit that includes items like a flashlight, bottled water, personal hygiene products and non-perishable foods.

11) Assume that any downed power lines are live and steer clear, then contact local emergency responders and the local utility.

12)Replace electrical cords that are fraying, cracking or that may have been damaged.

13) Have air ducts checked for leaks and sealed by a qualified professional.

14) Reduce water leaks by fixing or replacing faucets, showerheads and toilets.

15) Call 8-1-1 before any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.

16) Learn more about energy choice and browse the PUCO’s Apples to Apples charts by visiting www.energychoice.ohio.gov.

17) For any utility related question, concern or complaint, contact the PUCO at (800) 686-PUCO (7826) or visit www.PUCO.ohio.gov.