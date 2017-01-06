Posted on by

SCBDD December Board Meeting Notes


The Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities met in regular session on December 15, 2016 at STAR, Inc. In addition to routine business, the Board took the following actions:

· Recognized Ms. Laura Womack on her retirement from the SSA Department.

· Approved and adopted Policy 2.03 – Federal Funds

· Approved six revised personnel policies

· Reviewed and approved the new Strategic Plan draft.

· Approved changing the EI/Developmental Specialist salary range.

· Discussed evaluation for Superintendent

The next meeting of the Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities is set for Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. at STAR, 2625 Gallia Street, Portsmouth. An Ethics Committee meeting will be held the same day at 5:45 P.M. if there is a need. Meetings of the Board and its sub-committees are open to the public, with the exception of Executive Session.

comments powered by Disqus