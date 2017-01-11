New Cottle Fund Established at the Scioto Foundation

In the true spirit of holiday giving, the Scioto Foundation announces the establishment of the Cottle Family Fund, a new Acorn endowment fund devoted to assisting public charitable causes in the Portsmouth area.

Marc Cottle, financial planning consultant with Ameriprise Financial Services for 24 years, has created the fund to benefit those in need in the community.

“Over the years the Lord has blessed me with a successful career, and I feel this (fund) will be one way for me to give back to those in need,” said Cottle.

“As one of the members of the Scioto Foundation Investment Committee, I am able to see first-hand how the Foundation touches so many people in our community,” Cottle continued. “This fund will allow my family to be a small part of the Foundation which we believe is a pillar in our community. Over the years our focus will be to give to organizations and nonprofits that concentrate on helping the poor people in our community.”

Cottle is a 1988 graduate of Clay High School. He received a BA degree in Economic Management from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1992 and became a Certified Financial Planner in 1997 after study at the College of Financial Planning. He is a Chartered Financial Consultant and also earned a Chartered Advisor for Senior Living Degree from American College.

Marc is a past president of the New Boston Kiwanis Club and a past board member of the Ohio River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross. He is currently an investment

committee member for the Scioto Foundation and Shawnee State University and head baseball coach at Clay High School.

Additions to the Cottle Family Fund may be made by alumnae, friends, family and supporters in the form of gifts of cash, securities or property at any time. Further information about the Cottle Fund or other planned giving opportunities may be obtained by contacting Kim Cutlip or Patty Tennant at the Scioto Foundation office, (740) 354-4612 or by visiting the SF website at www.sciotofoundation.org.