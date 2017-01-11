Secretary Husted Announces January as “Better You” Month

COLUMBUS– Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced the Ohio Business Profile program will feature businesses throughout the month of January that can help make a “Better You” in the New Year.

According to data provided by a 2015 Washington Post article, the most popular New Year’s resolutions in America today are weight loss (21%), improving finances (14%), getting a new job (10%) and eating healthier (7%). People who stick with these resolutions after six months are ten times more likely to keep them.

“No matter what you’re trying to do in life, it’s important to set goals and to have a plan on how you’re going to get there,” Secretary Husted said. “I know I have some big goals for 2017 and beyond and I know this, it takes the support of good people to help you get that done.”

Companies profiled this month include:

Custom Storage Solutions LLC (Holland, Ohio) was started in 2004 by a husband and wife who wanted to help people create a higher level of organization in all aspects of their lives. Serving Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, these organizers are best known for their work with closets, cabinets and home offices.

Neat Streak LLC (Columbus, Ohio) is a professional organizing company which aims to help people make decisions about what things are worthy of their space.

Muskingum Recreation Center (Zanesville, Ohio) was started by a collaboration of community organizations that worked together to construct an indoor pool and recreation center for the residents of Muskingum County. While offering the standard aquatic and exercise programs, the Muskingum Recreation Center also offers classes for its residents suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and other major health issues.

Rush 24/7 Fitness (Mechanicsburg, Ohio) was founded by a husband and wife team with the goal of giving people in Champaign County a 24-hour fitness solution that fits their schedule.

From 2010 to 2015, Ohio saw a 21.8 percent increase in the number of newly-registered businesses with 2015 being the sixth-consecutive record-breaking year for new businesses in the state. Thanks to new efficiencies, the state also achieved a 24.4 percent drop in rejections during that period. Based on the latest data available, 2016 will also prove to be another record breaking year.

Since taking office in 2011, Secretary Husted has made it a priority to offer better services to Ohio entrepreneurs and businesses at a lower cost. In 2013, he launched the Ohio Business Central, which allows businesses to be created online with a significantly quicker turnaround time. This efficiency allowed the state to cut the fees associated with starting a new business by 21 percent in 2015. That same year, Secretary Husted began a partnership with Google’s “Let’s Put Our Cities on the Map” program making it easy for new businesses to access free tools to help them get off the ground.

Ohio Business Profile was launched in 2011 making people aware of Ohio companies that are creating interesting products, offering outstanding service, contributing to their local communities and employing Ohioans in the process. Each month, a handful of diverse businesses linked together by a common theme are featured on the Secretary of State’s website, where Ohioans are encouraged to submit companies they feel are deserving of recognition in future months.