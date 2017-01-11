Portsmouth Public Library Programs the week of January 9 – January 13

All library locations will be closed January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All locations will reopen Tuesday, January 17 with regular business hours.
Children Programs:
Tuesday, January 10 – Family Game Night at 6pm at Portsmouth
Wednesday, January 11 – Lego Fun at 3pm at Lucasville
Thursday, January 12 – Snowman Craft at 4:30pm at New Boston
Saturday, January 14 – Papertoy Monsters at 2pm at Portsmouth
Tween Programs:
Tuesday, January 10 – Foil Pendant at 4pm at Portsmouth
Teen Programs:
Monday, January 9 – Lego Day at 3pm at Portsmouth
Tuesday, January 10 – Mug Decorating at 3pm at Portsmouth
Tuesday, January 10 – Scrabble Keychain at 4:30pm at Wheelersburg
Wednesday, January 11 – Minecraft at 3pm at Portsmouth
Thursday, January 12 – Teen Talk at 3pm at Portsmouth
Friday, January 13 – Game Day at 3pm at Portsmouth
Adult Programs:
Monday, January 9 – Painting on Canvas at 1pm at Lucasville
Monday, January 9 – Snowman Painting on Canvas at 6pm at New Boston
Thursday, January 12 – Artworks at 5pm at Portsmouth
Saturday, January 14 – 1937 Portsmouth Flood Video at 11am at Portsmouth
Computer Instruction Class – Class requires registration
(740-354-5688 ext. 10529) and is located at Portsmouth:
Monday, January 9 – Excel at 3pm
Tuesday, January 10 – Microsoft Word at 1pm
Wednesday, January 11 – Computer Basics at 1pm
Wednesday, January 11 – Minecraft at 2:30pm
Thursday, January 12 – Windows 10 at 1pm
Thursday, January 12 – Seniors at 3pm
Contact your local branch for more information on these programs:
Lucasville: 740-259-6119
New Boston: 740-456-4412
Portsmouth: 740-354-5688
South Webster: 740-778-2122
Wheelersburg: 740-574-6116