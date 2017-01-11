Posted on by

Portsmouth Public Library Programs the week of January 9 – January 13


All library locations will be closed January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All locations will reopen Tuesday, January 17 with regular business hours.

Children Programs:

Tuesday, January 10 – Family Game Night at 6pm at Portsmouth

Wednesday, January 11 – Lego Fun at 3pm at Lucasville

Thursday, January 12 – Snowman Craft at 4:30pm at New Boston

Saturday, January 14 – Papertoy Monsters at 2pm at Portsmouth

Tween Programs:

Tuesday, January 10 – Foil Pendant at 4pm at Portsmouth

Teen Programs:

Monday, January 9 – Lego Day at 3pm at Portsmouth

Tuesday, January 10 – Mug Decorating at 3pm at Portsmouth

Tuesday, January 10 – Scrabble Keychain at 4:30pm at Wheelersburg

Wednesday, January 11 – Minecraft at 3pm at Portsmouth

Thursday, January 12 – Teen Talk at 3pm at Portsmouth

Friday, January 13 – Game Day at 3pm at Portsmouth

Adult Programs:

Monday, January 9 – Painting on Canvas at 1pm at Lucasville

Monday, January 9 – Snowman Painting on Canvas at 6pm at New Boston

Thursday, January 12 – Artworks at 5pm at Portsmouth

Saturday, January 14 – 1937 Portsmouth Flood Video at 11am at Portsmouth

Computer Instruction Class – Class requires registration

(740-⁠354-⁠5688 ext. 10529) and is located at Portsmouth:

Monday, January 9 – Excel at 3pm

Tuesday, January 10 – Microsoft Word at 1pm

Wednesday, January 11 – Computer Basics at 1pm

Wednesday, January 11 – Minecraft at 2:30pm

Thursday, January 12 – Windows 10 at 1pm

Thursday, January 12 – Seniors at 3pm

Contact your local branch for more information on these programs:

Lucasville: 740-⁠259-⁠6119

New Boston: 740-⁠456-⁠4412

Portsmouth: 740-⁠354-⁠5688

South Webster: 740-⁠778-⁠2122

Wheelersburg: 740-⁠574-⁠6116

