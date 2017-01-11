County roadwork schedule

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of January 9, 2017 through January 13, 2017 for his office.

ROAD CLOSURES

Flatwood – Fallen Timber Road (CR184) in Jefferson Township at the 0.56 to 1.03 mile markers continues to be closed through Thursday, December 1st, 2017. Portsmouth Joint Venture is excavating road embankment for construction of State Route 823 and constructing a bridge.

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township continues to be closed through Saturday, February 11th. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be relocating a waterline for the construction of State Route 823. The location of the closure is from State Route 140 to and including the intersection of Hastings Hill Road (CR251).

CLEARING RIGHT-OF-WAY (weather permitting)

Poplar Fork Road (CR269) in Green and Vernon Townships on Monday, January 9th and Tuesday, January 10th, will be closed between State Route 522 and Snook Road from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Local traffic only will be maintained.

Poplar Fork Road (CR269) in Vernon Township on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday, January 12th, will be closed between Snook Road and Clinton Furnace Road from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Local traffic only will be maintained.

Schwamberger Road (CR309) in Vernon Township on Friday, January 13th will be closed between Poplar Fork Road and Lick Run –Lyra Bloomswitch Road from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Local traffic only will be maintained.

BRUSH MOWING

Knoxel Hill – Bracken Ridge Road in Brush Creek Township.

Nauvoo – Pond Creek Road in Union and Washington Townships.

Back Road and Haverhill – Ohio Furnace Road in Green Township.

