LUMBERTON — The FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Lumberton and Fayetteville will be closed on Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The offices will reopen on Tuesday. Their hours of operation are Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Lumberton office is at the old Kmart building on Kahn Drive, near Interstate 95. The Cumberland County office is located at that county’s Department of Social Services at 1225 Ramsey St.

Any person or business that lost property or income to Hurricane Matthew is encouraged to file a claim for financial aid.