HomeCare Elite names SOMC Home Health Services One of Nation’s Top Agencies of 2016

SOMC Home Health Services has been named a Top Agency of the 2016 HomeCare Elite, which is a compilation of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States.

HomeCare Elite identifies the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies in the U.S. Agencies are evaluated by an analysis of publicly available performance measures in quality outcomes, process measure implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and financial performance. The ranking is developed by ABILITY® Network, a leading information technology company for health care providers and payers; and sponsored by DecisionHealth.

“Improving quality of care and the patient experience continue to underpin a rapidly evolving healthcare environment”, said Christine Lang, Senior Director, Product Management for ABILITY® Network. “At the same time tracking, measuring and interpreting data that support these efforts is becoming more complex.

The 2016 Home Care Elite winners have demonstrated the highest quality care in their communities, which is a remarkable achievement. We congratulate SOMC Home Health Services on being one of the top agencies in the country”.

“This is a tremendous honor,” Karen Thompson, administrative director of SOMC Home Care, said. “It is our goal to provide the patients and families of this area with the best Home Care available. Being named one of HomeCare Elite’s Top Agencies of 2016 is a testimony to the caliber and caring of our excellent staff-nurses, therapists, social workers, aides and clerical support staff. It is especially meaningful to us to receive this honor for 2016, as we are celebrating 50 years of SOMC Home Care Services to the community.”

SOMC Home Health Services has been name to the HomeCare Elite seven out of ten years that the ranking has been published.

For more information, visit www.somc.org or like SOMC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SouthernOhioMedicalCenter.