Johnson Sworn In as State Representative

COLUMBUS—State Representative Terry Johnson (R-McDermott) yesterday was sworn in as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives for the 132nd General Assembly. This will be his fourth term representing the 90th House District, which includes all of Scioto and Adams counties, and a part of Lawrence County.

“First, let me say that it has been a deep and humbling honor to have served six years in this capacity,” Rep. Johnson said. “Second, I will say that I am looking forward to the final two years of my House career. My office will continue to provide excellent constituent service to the people of our 90th District, and I will do all that I can to continue to execute the duties of my office in the most professional and honorable way that I can.”

As a legislator since 2010, Rep. Johnson has championed important health-related laws, including a bill aimed at helping rein in the scourge of prescription drug abuse in the state. A clinical professor in family medicine at the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, and an assistant dean in the college’s Centers for Osteopathic Research and Education (CORE), Dr. Johnson has also served as a family practice physician in the Portsmouth area in Scioto County, his lifelong home.