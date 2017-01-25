ODOT District 9 Travel Report

The following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in ODOT District 9. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com

ADAMS – BROWN – HIGHLAND – JACKSON – COUNTIES:

Currently, there are no closures or significant lane restrictions on the state or federal highway system due to construction or major maintenance projects.

SCIOTO COUNTY

Workaddociated with the construction of the Southern Ohio Veterans Memorial Highway includes,

THRU JANUARY 2017

C.R. 31 (Slocum Avenue/Highland Bend Road) will be reduced to one lane from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for cut-and-fill operations and bridge construction. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers when crews are at work.

THRU JANUARY 2017

U.S. 52 is reduced to one, 11-foot lane in each direction between the S.R. 140 and the C.R. 550/Wheelersburg exits for raised pavement marker installation and bridge pier construction. The single-lane restrictions will be in effect from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. A reduced speed limit is also in effect.

THRU FEBRUARY 2017

C.R. 55 (Fairground Road) will be subject to intermittent single-lane restrictions between T.R. 158 (Thomas Hollow Road) and C.R. 26 (Millers Run-Fallen Timber Road) for bridge (deck) construction. Traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers as needed during daytime, working hours, at any time from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

THRU FEBRUARY 2017

C.R. 503 (Ohio River Road) is closed between C.R. 251 (Hastings Hill Road) and S.R. 140 for water main installation. Traffic is being detoured via S.R. 140, U.S. 52 and Center Street at the Wheelersburg exit.

THRU MARCH 2017

U.S. 23 is reduced to one, 12-foot lane in both directions between S.R. 728 and C.R. 55 (Fairground Road) for bridge construction and to accommodate trucks crossing the highway. A reduced speed limit is also in effect.

THRU OCTOBER 2017

North Pershing Avenue in the city of Portsmouth has been closed for reconstruction and relocation. Traffic is being detoured via Marne Avenue.

THRU DECEMBER 2017

C.R. 184 (Flatwood-Fallen Timber Road) will be closed between C.R. 158 (Thomas Hollow Road) and T.R. 182 (Blue Run Township Road) for excavation and bridge construction. Turn-around locations will be provided on either side of the closure, and motorists may detour via C.R. 28 (Lucasville-Minford Road) and T.R. 182 (Blue Run Township Road).

THRU DECEMBER 2018

C.R. 246 (Stout Hollow Road) is closed at its junction with C.R. 243 (Dutch Ridge Road) for excavation and bridge construction. The closure will be in effect throughout the duration of the project.

THRU DECEMBER 2018

T.R. 237 (Blake Hollow Road) has been closed for clearing, excavation, culvert installation and embankment work.

THRU DECEMBER 2018

T.R. 234 (Shumway Hollow Road) is closed for relocation and interchange construction. The closure will be in effect throughout the duration of the project.

THRU DECEMBER 2018

Blasting operations are under way, and although there will be no affect to traffic during operations, residents in the general project area may experience sound or ground vibrations from the blasting, which is expected to occur weekdays during the noon hour and again in late afternoon or early evening. Blasting will continue intermittently throughout the duration of the project.

Additional information regarding the Scioto-823 project is available at www.pgg823.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Major construction of the new Ironton-Russell Bridge has been completed, and the new bridge is open to traffic. Crews will be completing minor finishing work on the structure as weather permits; however, there should be little impact to traffic. In addition, crews are working to demolish the former Ironton-Russell Bridge, and the bridge and all access to it is closed. (#11-0628) http://www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/D09/Pages/Ironton-Russell-Bridge-Replacement.aspx

PIKE COUNTY

S.R. 104 is closed between S.R. 552 and T.R. 420 (Boswell Run Road) as part of the Lake White Dam rehabilitation and bridge replacement project. In addition, S.R. 551 is closed between its junction with S.R. 104 and C.R. 93 (Bricker Road), near the park office. Through traffic is being detoured by way of U.S. 23 and S.R. 32, and local traffic to the Lake White region is being detoured via S.R. 552 and S.R. 220. Roadway construction is anticipated to be completed by late Spring 2017, and the lake is expected to be restored for the fishing and boating season in 2017. (#15-8021) http://www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/D09/Pages/Lake-White-Rehabilitation.aspx

ROSS COUNTY

JANUARY 23-28: U.S. 35, west of Chillicothe, will be subject to lane restrictions between the C.R. 101 (Westfall Road) and C.R. 102 (Biers Run Road) overpasses during the week of January 23 for utility work. The route will be reduced to one lane in either direction at varying times while crews for AEP move and install transmission lines across the roadway. The intermittent restrictions will be in effect at any time during daytime, business hours throughout the week. Although specific days and times have yet to be established, all work should be completed by the close of the work day Friday, January 28.