Scioto County Roadwork schedule

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of January 23, 2017 through January 27, 2017 for his office.

COUNTY CREW WORK

CLEARING RIGHT-OF-WAY (weather permitting)

Lick Run – Lyra Bloomswitch Road (CR2) in Vernon Township on Monday, January 23rd and Tuesday, January 24th will be closed between Sheldon – Cartro Road and Clinton Furnace Road from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Local traffic only will be maintained.

Germany Hollow Road (CR6) in Vernon Township on Wednesday, January 25th through Friday, January 27th will be closed between Lick Run – Lyra Bloomswitch Road and Turkey Foot Road from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Local traffic only will be maintained.

ROADWAY MOWING

Nauvoo – Pond Creek Road in Union and Washington Townships.

Slab Run Road in Washington Township.

Back Road and Junior Road in Green Township.

Gallia Pike in Green and Porter Townships.

VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGHWAY IMPACTS

ROAD CLOSURES

Flatwood – Fallen Timber Road (CR184) in Jefferson Township at the 0.56 to 1.03 mile markers continues to be closed through Thursday, December 1st, 2017. Portsmouth Joint Venture is excavating road embankment for construction of State Route 823 and constructing a bridge.

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township continues to be closed through Saturday, February 11th. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be relocating a waterline for the construction of State Route 823. The location of the closure is from State Route 140 to and including the intersection of Hastings Hill Road (CR251).

Blue Run Road (CR29) in Jefferson Township will be closed starting Monday, January 30th through Friday, March 31st. The location of the closure is between Flowers – Ison Road and Blue Run Township Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be doing a mass excavation activities crossing Blue Run Road (CR29). This will allow truck access, shoulder work and paving, etc.

LANE RESTRICTIONS (weather permitting)

Fairground Road (CR55) in Valley Township continues to have lane restrictions as needed through Friday, February 10th. Portsmouth Joint Venture is stripping formwork from bridges 15, 16 and 17. One lane will be maintained at all times with appropriate flagging.

Portsmouth Joint Venture continues to use a flagging operation on Slocum Avenue/Highland Bend to allow for Cut to Fill operations between Bridges 4, 5, and 6. Work began on Wednesday, December 7th and will continue through Saturday, January 28th. At all times a minimum of one lane will remain open through flagging operations which will only take place during construction hours from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. daily. Both lanes will be open during the remainder of each day.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web

at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.