Locks and dam work to affect Jesse Stuart Memorial Bridge (KY 10) traffic

Work at the Greenup locks and dam in the coming weeks will affect traffic across the Jesse Stuart Memorial Bridge (KY 10), which connects Kentucky to Ohio over the Ohio River.

Under a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit, contractors working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will restrict bridge traffic to one lane beginning as early as Wednesday, Jan. 18, and could continue through Feb. 1. Traffic will be controlled using temporary signals, during daylight hours only. Schedules are subject to change depending on weather. Additional closures could occur later in February.

Heavy traffic across the bridge could create lengthy wait times at signals. A detour will not be marked, but motorists may seek alternate routes between Ohio and Kentucky using bridges at Ashland, Russell or Portsmouth, Ohio, to avoid the wait.

Find more information about District 9 online at http://transportation.ky.gov/district-9.