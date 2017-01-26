Johnson named vet’s chair

State Representative Terry Johnson (R-McDermott) has again been named Chairman for the Armed Services, Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security Committee of the Ohio House of Representatives for the 132nd General Assembly. This will be Johnson’s fourth term as the chairman of this committee and his fourth and final term as a Representative.

“It is a great honor to continue in the role of Chairman of this committee,” Rep. Terry Johnson said. “I appreciate Speaker (Cliff) Rosenberger’s continued confidence in my ability to look after the concerns of our military, our veterans and the safety of the citizens of our state.”

Johnson, who is a retired colonel, served in the Ohio Army National Guard from 1990 to 2011. He ended his military career as the state surgeon for the Ohio Army National Guard, the highest position attainable for a medical corps officer at that time. He represents the 90th House district, which includes Scioto, Adams, and portions of Lawrence County.

Late last year, the House made a move to honor veterans with a license plate.

In advance of Veterans Day, 2016, State Rep. Greta Johnson (D-Akron) introduced legislation to honor Ohio’s veterans by creating a specialty license plate for those who served in multiple military zones or operations.

“I have many constituents, friends and neighbors who humbly and selflessly served our nation during more than one military conflict,” Rep. Greta Johnson (D-Akron), member of the House Armed Services, Veterans Affairs, and Public Safety Committee, said. “Ohio license plates have long served as proud displays of honor, memorializing the sacrifices of the brave men and women in our military. Making this simple change to Ohio law is a small gesture to more fully honor American patriots who have given so much.”

Current law provides for specialty plates recognizing service in Afghanistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Panama, Grenada, Lebanon, Vietnam, Korea, WWII or WWI. Rep. Johnson’s proposed legislation would amend state law to account for military service in multiple zones or operations. Plates are available to eligible veterans free of charge, excluding applicable taxes.

