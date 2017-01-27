SCOESC Governing Board January meeting notes

The Governing Board of the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center met for its 2017 organizational meeting, followed by its regular board meeting on Jan. 11, 2017.

Among the actions taken by the board during its organizational meeting:

Elected Paul Crabtree board president for 2017,

Elected Gary Piatt board vice president for 2017,

Approved a resolution to set regular meetings for the second Thursday of each month, at 1 p.m. at the ESC office, located at 522 Glenwood Ave., in New Boston, Ohio,

Approved a resolution to set board member compensation at the maximum allowable rate as determined by the ORC. Further the board authorizes mileage reimbursement at the established board approved rate for all meetings, special, regular, and professional; and,

Appointed board committees for 2017.

Among the actions taken by the board during its regular meeting:

Approved the agenda,

Approved the minutes of the regular meeting on Dec. 8, 2016,

Took reports from the treasurer, superintendent, and board committees,

Approved a resolution to authorize the use of a consent agenda, where applicable, for 2017,

Approved a resolution to renew professional memberships,

Approved a resolution to delegate authority to the treasurer for 2017,

Approved a resolution to delegate authority to the superintendent for 2017,

Approved a resolution to establish mileage reimbursement (0.50 per mile) effective Jan. 1, 2017,

Approved a resolution to authorize the advance and/or transfer of funds,

Approved a resolution to approve various job descriptions,

Approved a resolution to employ substitute employees for 2016-17; including teachers John Barnes, Lynnsey Kilgore, and Timothy Shamburger, and teacher aides Brandie Banks, Brandi Canter, Mark Hamilton, Leighann Morrisette, Susan Smith, and Steve Sutton,

Accepted the resignations of Megan Basford (Manchester Family Intervention Specialist, effective Jan. 13, 2017) and Kelly Gleim (Help Me Grow Service Coordinator, effective Jan. 20, 2017),

Approved a resolution to employ personnel, including Sarah Gambill (aide PA), Karen Charles (E-Rate coordinator), Kathy Arnett (preschool itinerant teacher), and Juanita Monteith (aide PA),

Approved a resolution to enter into executive session for the purpose of conducting the evaluation of the superintendent and treasurer, and discussing appointment/compensation of a public employee; and,

Approved a resolution to re-enter public session.

The South Central Ohio ESC Governing Board meets regularly on the second Thursday of each month at the ESC office in New Boston. For more information about the ESC, visit online at www.scoesc.org, or follow on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.