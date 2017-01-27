Jack Shuler to present “Buckeyes & Dixie” at Shawnee State University

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – Shawnee State University is pleased to announce that Dr. Jack Shuler presented “Buckeyes & Dixie” as part of the Distinguished Lecture Series on Weds., January 18 in the Sodexo Ballroom of the Morris University Center.

Dr. Shuler’s presentation is based research he recently conducted on race relation in Utica, Ohio, which is located between Mount Vernon and Lancaster. Utica was also a stop in the Underground Railroad as well as a Sundown Town. He picked Utica because in the fall of 2015, there were threatening letters sent to the high school and school district office due to interracial dating.

“Dr. Jack Shuler’s research casts a light on places in the U.S. that are often ignored in national discussions,” said Sean Dunne, Assistant Professor of Sociology at SSU. “His lecture at Shawnee State explores issues relating to racial anxiety and national identity that require our immediate attention.”

Dr. Shuler is an Associate Professor of English at Denison University. He is the author of Calling Out Liberty: The Stono Slave Rebellion, Universal Struggle for Human Right, Blood and Bone: Truth and Reconciliation in a Southern Town and The Thirteenth Turn: A History of the Noose. Shuler’s writing has appeared in The Atlantic, The Christian Science Monitor, Salon, Los Angeles Times, Truthout, Journal of Southern History and many more. Shuler was also a project and development director at Brooklyn College Community Partnership prior to teaching at Denison University.

“Buckeyes & Dixie” is free and open to SSU students, faculty and staff, as well as the Portsmouth community.

The Jane M.G. Distinguished Lecture Series is sponsored by the SSU Development Foundation.

For more information about the presentation, please contact Sean Dunne at sdunne@shawnee.edu.