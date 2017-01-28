Fluor-BWXT offers internships

Hands-on experience is considered one of the best forms of learning a profession, which is why Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC (Fluor-BWXT) is accepting applications for its 2017 summer internship program through Feb. 16. Fluor-BWXT is the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) contractor for the decontamination and decommissioning of the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) in Piketon, Ohio.

Throughout the years, the mission of the plant has undergone several major changes and companies at the site are taking the first steps toward decontamination and decommissioning (D&D). Jason Lovins, Fluor-BWXT communications manager, said internship programs with Fluor-BWXT provide an exciting opportunity to spend a summer working with a team of experienced professionals dedicated to the environmental remediation of the former PORTS site.

Fluor-BWXT offers paid internships in an effort to provide students from a variety of educational disciplines the opportunity to apply traditional academic classroom learning to actual hands-on work experience. The organization strongly believes that internships are an important resource for students, which provides them with invaluable work experience as they prepare for their professional careers.

“The Fluor-BWXT internship program is an excellent opportunity for college students to gain hands-on field experience here at the Department of Energy Site in Piketon,” Lovins told the Daily Times. “The program has welcomed 138 summer interns from area colleges since its inception and includes openings in a range of sciences and career areas. Through the program participants develop good working relationships with professionals who can guide and mentor them as they prepare for their future careers. Fluor-BWXT and the Department of Energy have also benefitted from meeting the next generation of talent coming from our region’s schools and universities, and several have come back as full-time employees later on.”

The summer internship program is for students who are at least 18 years of age or older at the time they begin the program. To be eligible, candidates must be eligible to work in the United States in accordance with Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Naturalization regulations.

In addition, the individual must also meet all of the following criteria: They must be a full time student pursuing an associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree and have completed a minimum of two semesters or three quarters of academic course work toward a specified degree relevant to Fluor-BWXT’s scope of work. They must be enrolled in a four-year accredited college or university in the region or be a permanent resident of either Jackson, Pike, Ross, or Scioto County while enrolled and pursuing a degree at a college or university in or out of the region and have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0

“Fluor-BWXT maintains a commitment to education in our communities and supporting careers in science, technology, engineering and math,” Lovins said. “The internship program is a part of that commitment, just as our scholarships and other outreach activities help us support, encourage and inspire careers in these fields. Plus, the program allows us to show students majoring in a diverse range of STEM fields what opportunities are available to them right here in southern Ohio after they graduate. We do recruit for top talent and several positions at the site have been filled by former interns from the program with great results for our team and the work under way here at the site.”

Lovins said internships typically cover a 12-week period, with students generally arriving in May. Fluor-BWXT offers a wide variety of opportunities that provide hands-on experience in an exciting and dynamic work environment.

All candidates must submit their resume, which must include a current cumulative GPA, and a one page cover letter describing their career goals and why they are interested in working for the organization in the form of an official online application via the Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC Career Portal website: https://fluorbwcareers.silkroad.com.

