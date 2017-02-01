Sowkulech named medicaid services manager at SCBDD

The Medicaid Services Manager works closely with the Service and Support Administration and Finance departments to provide technical assistance and monitoring pertaining to all Medicaid services. This position also provides quality assurance on billable services and assists administration with program development to maximize efficiency and revenues.

“I look forward to putting new systems into place to further enhance the agency’s ability to manage and allocate Medicaid funds,” Sowkulech said. “This will, in turn, provide more focus for efficient use of funds and service delivery for the individuals that we serve.”

Sowkulech previously served as the Community Employment Team Leader at Vocation Station, another Board program. In that position, he oversaw the Community Employment Program, which strives to match adults served by the Board with local employers for meaningful employment. During his tenure there, more than 65 individuals were successfully placed with Scioto County employers.

He recently celebrated his 12th year working for the Board.

“We are excited for Steve to join our department and bring his experience and perspective as the Medicaid Services Manager for the Scioto County Board of DD,” said SSA Director Chad Phipps. “The increased focus on quality and the fiscal monitoring of Medicaid services will allow us to further our mission as an agency.”

The Medicaid Services Manager is under the auspices of the Service and Support Administration Department.