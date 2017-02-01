Local recycling continues upswing

Someone looking over a boat that was dumped on the side of a road in West Portsmouth. Someone dumped litter into the recycling containers in Portsmouth.

There are several reasons why it’s a good idea to recycle. Recently 0fficials with the Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District released it’s yearly recycling figures

“We started this program in 2006 and I thought it (recycling) would have leveled off. As you can see by these figures, we’re seeing gradual growth,” said Dan Palmer, Director of the Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management District.

Collectively between Scioto and Lawrence County 1919.87 tons of material were recycled in Lawrence and Scioto County on 2016 which is up from the 1,835.91 tons recycled in 2015.

In January the district saw 134.41 tons of material recycled, in February there were 149.78 tons of material recycled. In March there were 179.77 tons of material recycled, in April there was 168.88 tons of material recycled. In May there were 160.19 tons of materials recycled, in June there were 173.75 tons of material recycled.

In July there were 138.38 tons of material recycled, in August there were 168.83 tons of material recycled. In September there were 161.21 tons of material recycled, in October there were 136.44 tons of materials recycled.

In November there were 153.53 tons of material recycled and in December there were 194.7 tons of material recycled.

The month of December was the highest amount collected with other notable months including March and June.

Palmer believes the increase in December is due in part to people bringing their cardboard and wrapping paper to be recycled.

In September of 2016 the district changed contractors for their recycling program.

Palmer said there were two bids received one from Rumpke and another from Republic Services and after some consideration the contract was awarded to Republic Services.

According to www.lsswmd.org, the acceptable recycling items includes, (newspaper, office paper, magazines); aluminum cans (beverage cans); steel cans (soup cans, etc.); plastic # 1 (beverage bottles); plastic # 2 (milk & juice jugs, liquid detergent bottles, trash bags, etc.)

For more information about the Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management District recycling program visit, www.lsswmd.org.

