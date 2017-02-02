2017 Scholarships Available atThe Scioto Foundation

The Scioto Foundation encourages area high school seniors, prospective 2017 graduates and other post-secondary students to apply for approximately 80 scholarships managed by the Foundation. March 29, 2017 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for submitting on-line applications to the Foundation’s scholarship funds. The 2017 deadline is a week earlier than in previous years.

About $400,000 in scholarships will be awarded through the Scioto Foundation in 2017. Detailed information and applications for scholarships may be found on the Scioto Foundation’s website, www.sciotofoundation.org.

Information about the on-line process and directions for filling out the applications are available on the Foundation’s website at ucanfindascholarship.org. In addition to completing the Scioto Foundation’s standard scholarship application form, applicants must include a transcript, photo, letters of reference and any required biographical essays through the on-line procedure. Applicants must upload pdf or jpeg files to provide the transcripts.

Email responses will let the students know what is still needed if information is incomplete.

When selecting scholarship awards, the SF Scholarship Committee considers several factors including financial need, academic achievement and leadership potential, as well as school and community involvement. Students wishing to renew previous scholarships must reapply each year through the specified application process.

The SF Scholarship Committee, chaired by Phyllis Fried, selects more than half of the recipients of awards given through the 120 scholarship funds currently managed by the Scioto Foundation. Other scholarship winners are chosen by external committees established by fund donors. Further information regarding scholarship applications may be obtained by calling (740) 354-4612 or emailing toni@thesciotofoundation.org.

The Foundation’s ucanfindascholarship.org website also provides extensive information