SCBDD keeps Barnett president, Thoroughman vice president

Rodney Barnett and Mike Thoroughman of the Scioto County Board of Disabilities are sworn into office by Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis at the Thursday, Jan. 19, organizational meeting at STAR, Inc. The two board members will be serving their last four-year term on the Scioto County Board of DD.

The Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities conducted its 2017 organizational meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, and voted unanimously to keep the current officers in place for another year.

This means Rodney Barnett will remain as president and Mike Thoroughman will stay as vice president. Both members were also sworn in for an additional four-year term by Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis. The Scioto County Commissioners appoint local citizens to serve on the Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities in accordance with requirements set by state law. In addition to Barnett as president and Thoroughman as vice president, fellow board member Mike Arnett will continue as recording secretary.

“We are very fortunate to have such dedicated board members as Mr. Barnett and Mr. Thoroughman continuing to serve on the Board and appreciate all that they and the Board as a whole has done for our program,” said Superintendent Julie Monroe.

The next regular monthly meeting of the Board will be at 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, at STAR, Inc., 2625 Gallia St., Portsmouth.