Professor Vemsani attended the American Academy of Religion Annual Conference

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – Lavanya Vemsani, Professor of History and Religious Studies at Shawnee State University, attended the American Academy of Religion Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas from November 17-22, 2016.

At the conference, Dr. Vemsani attended a leadership workshop and the Council on Foreign Relations Luncheon Meeting. She also had the opportunity to meet with publishers and editors to discuss her upcoming publication. The American Academy of Religion Conference is ideal in assessing program strength and connecting with other colleagues in various interdisciplinary roles within Religious Studies.

Dr. Vemsani took this opportunity to present her latest publication, Krishna in History, Thought, and Culture: An Encyclopedia of the Lord of Many Names. As an academic scholar of social and religious history, Dr. Vemsani has been a professional member of the AAR for over fifteen years and served the AAR in various capacities through presenting her research, organizing panel, and chairing Religion in India Section of the Mid Atlantic Regional AAR from 2010-2012.

“This conference has enriched my academic and publication goals. Attending panels, networking and working on publications are always the best outcomes of a conference one can expect,” Vemsani said.

The Faculty Enrichment Grant provided through SSU’s Development Foundation enabled Dr. Vemsani to travel to this conference.