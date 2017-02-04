Ohio’s First Lady, Kroger Launch Heart Health Partnership

The Kroger Co. announced today that all of its 198 Ohio in-store pharmacies will be partnering with the state’s First Lady, Karen Kasich, in February to highlight the importance of maintaining good heart health.

As part of the month-long promotion, select Kroger Pharmacies will offer personalized blood pressure and cholesterol screenings at no cost. The services will be available by appointment, and while supplies last.

Understanding that food is fundamental to good health, Kroger continues to strive to be a wellness destination for customers, providing pharmacy, medical and nutrition services where their food choices are made.

“These services are first steps for patients who want to take control of their heart health, but don’t know where to start,” said Doug Cornelius, Pharmacy Merchandiser for Kroger’s Columbus Division. “Kroger Pharmacists are trained medical professionals. While their advice should never override a patient’s doctor, they are an accessible and convenient option for patients who want to get their heart health on track.”

A family history of heart disease prompted Mrs. Kasich to lend her support to the Ohio-based grocer’s heart health campaign. “If you look at my family, anybody who has passed away has died of some type of heart disease. I’m teaming up with Kroger because it’s a wonderful Ohio company with great reach in our community. Selecting fresh produce, visiting with a dietitian or getting a blood pressure screening, all can be done easily inside their stores,” Kasich said.

Throughout the month, dietitians with The Little Clinic will be offering complimentary nutrition education events inside select locations. Those interested in participating can visit www.thelittleclinic.com for more information and to register.

Additionally, customers can enjoy “Love Your Heart” food and wine events on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the locations listed on the attached document.