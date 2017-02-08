Scioto County Board meeting notes

SCIOTO COUNTY BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABLITIES

JANUARY ORGANIZATIONAL BOARD MEETING NOTES

The Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities held a Special Board Meeting for the purpose of conducting Organizational Business on January 19, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Following roll call, Mr. Rodney Barnett and Mr. J. Michael Thoroughman were sworn in to serve on the SCBDD for their third term by Commissioner Bryan Davis.

In addition to regular organizational business, the Board took the following actions:

· Received a report from the Officers Nominating Committee Chair recommending slate of Board Officers for 2017 remain as they stand.

· Recommendations of President Rodney Barnett, Vice-President J. Michael Thoroughman, and Recording Secretary Michael Arnett were approved unanimously.

· Approved Standing Committee appointments remain as they stand.

· Approved the third Thursday of each month at 4:45 P.M to be the date and time to conduct regular Board meetings.

· Authorized Superintendent to enter into agreements related to grants, subsidies and collaborative arrangements of various organizations, as well as contracts with SOCOG and MEORC.

· Discussed Board Member In-Service Training Plan

JANUARY REGULAR BOARD MEETING NOTES

The Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities met January 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. In addition to routine business, the Board took the following actions:

· Approved two Direct Service Contracts

· Received a report from the Finance Committee Chair and approved the following two recommendations made by the committee:

Approve 2017 Budget

Approve five-year forecast

Accepted the Superintendent’s Professional Development Plan

Approved the Strategic Plan for 2017-2020, and the 2017 Annual Action Plan

Accepted the Strategic Plan Progress Report for 2016

Approved the Superintendent Evaluation Tool, and agreed to evaluate Superintendent as a full Board.

Tabled proposed revision to Table of Organization until February Board meeting.

Approved four revised policies to reflect the DODD new Board Member handout.

Approved the abolishment of five policies that are no longer valid and/or have been replaced or integrated into other policies.

Accepted allocation of IDEA Part B Funds (Federal Awards) of $68,000 for use towards instructor’s salaries.

Approved Resolution 2017.1-1 Regarding Provision of Early Intervention Services for Children Ages 0 to 3

Approved Resolution 2017-1.02 Regarding Non-Federal Share of Medicaid Expenditures

Reviewed DODD’s proposal for admission of individual’s to Developmental Centers.

Received update on new state budget

Selected Chair to serve on OACB Advocacy Board.

The next regular Board meeting will be conducted Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 4:45 p.m. at STAR, Inc., 2625 Gallia Street, Portsmouth OH 45662. An Ethics Committee meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the same place if there is a need. All meetings are open to the public with the exception of Executive Session.