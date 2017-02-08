The Symphonic Wind and String Ensemble will be performing at the Evangelical United Church of Christ at 701 5th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio, Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 7 pm. This is a free concert for the church and the community. We would like to share in an evening of music performed by this ensemble from God’s Bible School and College from Cincinnati, Ohio.
