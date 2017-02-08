PUCO accepts results of Columbia Gas of Ohio’s natural gas supply auction

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today accepted the results of Columbia Gas of Ohio’s auction for its standard choice offer (SCO). The auction secured natural gas supplies for Columbia’s SCO customers for the period April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018 and established a retail price adjustment of $0.145 per hundred cubic feet (ccf).

Columbia’s SCO rate changes monthly and is calculated as the sum of the retail price adjustment, plus the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) month-end settlement price. The price adjustment reflects the winning bidders’ estimate of their cost to deliver natural gas from the production area to Columbia’s service area.

The SCO will apply to Columbia’s choice-eligible customers that have not selected an alternative supplier. Choice-eligible customers will continue to have the option to enroll with an energy choice supplier of their choosing, join a government aggregation group or remain on the SCO. Customers who are interested in choosing an energy choice supplier can compare rate offers using the PUCO’s Energy Choice Ohio Apples to Apples comparison charts.

Each SCO customer’s bill will indicate the certified retail natural gas supplier that is responsible for providing the customer’s natural gas. Columbia will continue to deliver natural gas to all customers, offer payment plans, and handle all emergency and customer service calls. Government aggregation group customers and those already enrolled with an energy choice supplier are not affected.

On Jan. 31, 2017, EnerNOC, Columbia’s auction manager, conducted a descending clock auction for the SCO rate. Bids were submitted by 10 natural gas suppliers based on fixed adjustments to the NYMEX settlement price. The names of the eight winning bidders will remain confidential for 15 days to protect the suppliers’ positions in contract negotiations with pipeline companies.

A copy of today’s Commission entry is available at www.PUCO.ohio.gov. Click on the link to the Docketing Information System and enter the case number 08-1344-GA-EXM.