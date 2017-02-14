Portman Introduces Bill to Protect Habitat for Humanity

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) introduced legislation to ensure that Habitat for Humanity affiliates and other similar organizations can continue to receive donated appraisals on the homes they build, removing an unnecessary obstacle to Habitat’s mission of helping the homeless.

“By providing safe and affordable homes for families in need, Habitat for Humanity makes a vital contribution to Ohio,” Portman said. “This common-sense bill will make it easier for Habitat to carry out its mission by eliminating an unnecessary regulation and freeing up more resources that Habitat can use to help more people in Ohio and across our great country.”

“We have long appreciated Sen. Portman’s strong support of the work of our 52 Habitat affiliates to end poverty housing in Ohio, and thank the Senator for introducing this important legislation. Donated goods and services help Habitat keep home prices low, and more qualified Ohioans will become Habitat homeowners if this bill is enacted,” said Ryan Miller, executive director, Habitat for Humanity of Ohio.

“Habitat for Humanity greatly appreciates Sen. Portman’s sponsoring legislation to ensure appraisers can continue to voluntarily donate their services to Habitat affiliates,” said Christopher Ptomey, Habitat for Humanity International’s director of government relations. “With Habitat affiliates annually providing approximately 4,000 homeownership opportunities to lower-income families in the United States, each of which will require an appraisal, this legislation will save Habitat affiliates millions of dollars annually and maximize the impact of limited donor and government funding for qualified families in need of decent housing.”