Minford sewer project wrapping up

In September of 2015 state and local officials gathered in Minford to celebrate the completion of the Minford Waste Water Treatment System. All that remained was a punch list of items to be completed, officials are now saying there is one item remaining on the list that will be addressed in the spring.

The origins of this project dates back to 2010 when the county was awarded more than $29.4 million in American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) funds were obligated for the Scioto / Minford project through USDA’s Water and Environmental Program, (WEP) including a nearly $15 million low-interest loan and $14.5 million grant to the Scioto Board of Commissioners. Additional leverage includes $944,000 from the county and just over $638,000 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“The Minford Sewer Project is essentially 100 percent complete. We have one outstanding complaint but it is not related to the original punch list. We are waiting for dry weather to address it,” Bryan Davis, Chairman of the Scioto County Commissioners said.

Davis said the commissioners are working with Scioto County Engineer Darren LeBrun to address some pavement issues on roads within the project area.

Over the course of the project, the commissioners have passed a resolution establishing mandatory hookups to the Minford Sewer System for those who live in the area once the system was completed.

The resolution reads, “The Scioto County Board of Health has passed a resolution stating that the reason for the Minford Sewage Project is to reduce or eliminate an existing health problem or hazard of water pollution. Ohio Revised Code section 6117.51 permits the Board of County Commissioners, to order the owner of any premises located in the Minford Sewer District, the owner’s agent, lessee, or tenant, or any other occupant of the premises to connect to premises to the sewer for the purpose of discharging sewage or other waste that the board determines is originating on the premises, to make use of the connection, and to cease the discharge of the sewage or other waste into a cesspool, ditch, private sewer, privy, septic tank, semi-public disposal system.”

The resolution further states that the “owner, agent, lessee, tenant or occupant shall comply with this order with 90 days after the completion of service of the order upon the person.”

Davis said the county is having some issues with residents in the system’s hooking into the system, “550 people out of approximately 900 have hooked up. Several have been waiting for better weather or are on waiting lists with contractors to hook up.”

When the project was complete it resulted in the installation of 30 miles of sewer mains, a new waste water treatment plant and other items. The system provides sewage service to 1,327 homes along with modest growth capacity for the entire service area.

Davis encouraged anyone with a remaining complaint involving the system to call Scioto County Sanitary Engineer’s office at 740-355-8249.