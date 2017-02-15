PALS Purse Bingo Fundraiser

PALS (Portsmouth Area Ladies, Inc.) will welcome the spring fashion season with a Purse Bingo Party on Sunday, March 19, at the SOMC Friends Center. Highlighted by a colorful array of designer handbags as prizes, the fundraiser event will begin at 2 p.m. and offer 15 games of bingo.

Big attractions for the afternoon of fun and entertainment will be purses by famous designers such as Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Brahmin, Dooney and Bourke and others. Also featured will be doors prizes, an array of vendors, concession stand refreshments for sale and Split the Pot.

Starting February 6, pre-sale tickets may be purchased at the Portsmouth Welcome Center and Morgan Brothers Jewelers or from PALS members for $20 or they will cost $25 at the door. Tickets may also be purchased on line at www.portsmouthpals.org. The ticket price will include 3 bingo cards for all 15 games and additional sets of 3 cards will be sold for $10 each. Ticket sales will be limited to 300 for the event. Ticket information also may be obtained by contacting Tess Midkiff at (740) 858-3419.

All proceeds from the PALS Purse Bingo Party will go to help nonprofit community causes and needs.

Additional information about the Purse Bingo and photos of the prized purses can be found at www.facebook.com/PortsmouthAreaLadies.