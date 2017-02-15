SOMC’s Pamper Your Heart set for February 25

Southern Ohio Medical Center is invite the community to pamper themselves with an evening of pottery painting, heavy hor d’oeuvres and wine.

SOMC’s Pamper Your Heart will take place on February 25 at 6pm at the Friends Center. The event will also feature vendor booths with healthy and beauty tips and great “pampering” prizes. The event is being held to celebrate heart month and encourages women everywhere to take better care of their hearts.

Tickets for Pamper Your Heart are $50 each and can be purchased in advance at somc.org/pamperyourheart.