Kalo to serve as chief of staff for SOMC Board of Directors

Kalo

Mohammad M. Kalo, MD, has been elected to serve as the Chief of Staff for the Board of Directors of Southern Ohio Medical Center. His term, which began Jan. 1, will remain effective through December 2017.

Dr. Kalo has practiced Internal Medicine in the Wheelersburg area since 2001. He received his medical degree from Damascus University in Damascus, Syria and completed a residency in Internal Medicine at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Dr. Kalo served as the SOMC Chief of Medicine from 2001 to 2012. He resides in Wheelersburg with his wife, Hala, and their three children.