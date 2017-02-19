Portsmouth West High School proudly announces its Students of the Month for January. Those nominated were, from left, senior Brooklyn Fields, daughter of Timothy and Stacy Fields; junior Eli Cole, son of Bobby and Sherry Cole; sophomore Isaiah Norman, son of Chris and Tracey Norman; and freshman Violet Price, daughter of Viola Price. The Student of the Month program was implemented to celebrate individual achievement by creating a culture of learning that values academic success, while also elevating awareness of student contributions to the community. Nominees are selected based on the following criteria: academic performance, behavior, character, effort, social relationships, attendance, and student involvement in extra- curricular activities both in and out of the school setting.