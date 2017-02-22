Locks and dam work to affect Jesse Stuart bridge (KY 10) traffic in Greenup County

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. – Rescheduled work at the Greenup locks and dam beginning next week will affect traffic across the Jesse Stuart Memorial Bridge (KY 10), which connects Kentucky to Ohio over the Ohio River.

Under a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit, contractors working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will restrict bridge traffic to one lane beginning Thursday, Feb. 16, and continuing several weeks. Traffic will be controlled using temporary signals, during daylight hours only. Schedules are subject to change depending on weather.

Heavy traffic across the bridge could create lengthy wait times at signals. A detour will not be marked, but motorists may seek alternate routes between Ohio and Kentucky using bridges at Ashland, Russell or Portsmouth, Ohio, to avoid the wait.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.