Temponeras trial set for April

Well-known Wheelersburg pain clinic operator Margaret “Margy” Temponeras will go on trial on April 3, 2017 in the court of Judge Timothy M. Black in U.S. Southern District Court in Cincinnati.

The clerk of the U.S. Southern District Court said Temponeras will stand trial on four counts – conspiracy to distribute and dispense a mixture and substance containing diazapam, hydrochordone, oxycodone; sell and distribute a controlled substance and two counts of to sell and distribute a controlled substance and a count of criminal forfeiture. It is alleged in the indictments that all three defendants dispensed diazepam, hydrocodone and oxycodone not for a legitimate purpose and outside the scope of medical practice. Margaret and John Temponeras allegedly examined more than 20 customers per day, and provided large amounts of prescription medications to customers that they knew or had a reasonable cause to believe were drug addicts or diverting or selling the medication.

At the same time, her father John Temponeras and pharmacist Raymond Fankell were both scheduled to go on trial at the same time. It is not known if that is still the plan. Temponeras was represented by Bradley Barbin and Rachael Price, Terry Sherman for John Temponeras and Rick Faulkner and Ken Porter for Fankell. while U.S. Attorney Tim Oakley had represented the state.

The most disturbing portion of the indictment reads – “During the course and in furtherance of the conspiracy, Margaret Temponeras using Unique Relief LLC, continued to fill prescriptions for excessive amounts of controlled substances knowing that these distributions have resulted in numerous overdoses, and, in some cases, deaths to her customers, including, but not limited to: Troy Dummitt, on or about January 15, 2009, William Stapleton, on or about April 29, 2009 and James Tolliver, on or about November 6, 2010.”

In a story published on June 19, 2015, in the Daily Times, it was reported Margaret Temponeras, John Temponeras and Fankell were indicted by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio and those charges carry possible life in prison sentences if connections are made to the deaths of patients.

In the same Daily Times story, it was reported that according to that indictment, Margaret Temponeras and John Temponeras were physicians specializing in family practice and OBGYN respectively, who changed their medical focus to pain management and began operating Unique Pain Management LLC in Wheelersburg. Margaret Temponeras also opened Unique Relief LLC in Wheelersburg. Raymond Fankell owned and operated Prime Pharmacy Group Inc., doing business as Medi-Mart Pharmacy in Portsmouth.

