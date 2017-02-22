SSU Theater Department to perform Neil Simon’s Promises, Promises

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO – Shawnee State University’s Theatre Department presents Promises, Promises, adapted by Neil Simon, at 7:30 p.m. from Feb. 22-25 in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.

Promises, Promises is adapted for the stage from the movie The Apartment, featuring music by Burt Bacharach and lyrics by Hal David, like “Promises, Promises” and “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again.”

The musical is a comedy about a man, Chuck Baxter, trying to get ahead in life, even if it means being taken advantage of by his superiors. Baxter quickly learns the only way he can get a promotion is to let his supervisors use his apartment to conduct their extra marital affairs. He reluctantly accepts this arrangement until one of the guys shows up with the girl he loves.

Tickets are $12 for seniors and the general public, $10 for SSU staff and faculty and $3 for SSU students. Tickets and additional information are available at the McKinley Box Office, Mon. through Fri., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 740.351.3600 or online through VRCFA.com

Promises, Promises is presented through special arrangement with Tams-Witmark Library, Inc.