Local employers honored by BWC

By Frank Lewis

[email protected]

Employers in the Southern Ohio area have been recognized by the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) for going at least six months and 500,000 man-hours without a workplace safety incident that caused a worker to miss a day or more of work.

Each employer received the bureau’s Special Award for Safety during the Southern Ohio Safety Council’s annual awards ceremony April 12.

In this area, Fluor BWXT had the most hours, with 1,985,812.

“Fluor-BWXT was deeply gratified to receive these two honors at the council’s award banquet for our efforts,” Dennis Carr, Site Project Director, at the D&D project at Piketon, said. “We empower our team members to step forward with safety concerns above everything else and every single person on site has the authority to stop work over any concern or uncertainty and sustain that questioning attitude. The 25 percent reduction in injuries in 2016 demonstrates the effectiveness of that dedication, as does reaching nearly 2 million safe work hours. Of course, the real reward for this effort is making sure our people go home to their families and loved ones safe and uninjured.”

The city of Portsmouth was second with 1,807,967, followed by Kitchoff VAN-ROB with 1,536, 353 hours. The Counseling Center was next with 1,027,113.

“I came over just a couple of years ago from King’s Daughters Medical Center and we had a very structured safety and security program there,” Jeff Mundhenk, Chief Facility Officer for Compass Community Health Care, said. “We implemented a similar program. We dedicated a title to that — Safety and Security Department — and it’s really focused on the safety of our clients and our buildings.”

Mundhenk, who credited safety officer John Coriell for many of the safety practices in place, also said they also work with Kim Carver, Director of the Scioto County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

“We partner with them for another part of the Emergency Management part where we do continual training yearly, and we really keep safety at the forefront to our employees and to our clients whom we serve,” Mundhenk said. “We really try to put a focus on safety in the workplace.”

The Eastern Local School District was fifth with 823,966 hours followed by Shawnee Health Center, Inc. that went &43,009 hours without a serious injury.

“We have a very good health and safety committee that meets quarterly to discuss areas that could use improvement, to allow us to be better equipped to prevent accidents for our employees,” Trisha Ellis, Human Resources Director for Shawnee Family Health Center, said. “We are absolutely honored with this award.”

Dick Spencer Family Limited Partnership was seventh on the list with 645,446 hours followed by American Savings Bank, whose employees have gone 593,224 hours without a serious accident.

“Maintaining a safe workplace requires real work and commitment, which isn’t easy given all the challenges related to operating a business,” BWC Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison said. “I commend these employers and their workers for making safety a top priority and for their example to other businesses. We want all workers in Ohio to return home safely each day after their shift.”

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewisPDT.

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewisPDT.