The Third Annual Southern Ohio Intercollegiate Kendo Championship to be held at Shawnee State University

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – The Third Annual Southern Ohio Intercollegiate Kendo Championship will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sat. January 14 in the Waller Gymnasium of the James A. Rhodes Athletic Center at Shawnee State University.

The competition portion is open to all kendo teams and members, provided they are enrolled in college or high school or are recent graduates. There will be testing for ranks from kyu (under blackbelt) through shodan (first degree black) and a joint practice of all participants to wrap up the day’s events.

The tournament is organized by Shawnee Kendo Club and the Southern Ohio Kendo Association that is led by Dr. T. Inoshita, M.D., and is a part of the Greater North Eastern United States Kendo Federation. For more information, visit www.southernohiokendo.com.

“We hope this tournament gives students and the community the opportunity to watch what Kendo truly is,” said Greg Lyons, Professor of Fine, Digital and Performing Arts at SSU. “With the assistance of Jeff Hamilton, SSU Athletic Director, the goal is to expand the Shawnee Kendo Club into a formal intercollegiate team to allow students to compete on behalf of SSU.”

Attendance and participation in the tournament are free and open to the public.

Waivers, full schedule of events and Shinsa forms are all available at http://www.southernohiokendo.com/forms/soohioforms.pdf.

For additional information or to register for the tournament, go to https://2017collegesouthernohiokendo.eventbrite.com.