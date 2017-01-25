Lake White Water Levels Expected to Rise at the End of January

CHILLICOTHE, OH – Progress continues to be made this winter toward replacing and repairing the infrastructure at Lake White and the surrounding roadways, additional steps are being taken to restore water elevations in the lake later this month.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) have partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and worked diligently with their contractors to identify a safe way for the water level at Lake White to be raised. Additional work will take place in the coming weeks to reinforce the top of the spillway, and once those security measures are in place, engineers expect to be comfortable with the security of the spillway and will allow the water levels to rise approximately 10 feet beginning January 31.

With warmer weather the remaining roller-compacted concrete (RCC) portions of the dam can be completed and the water level can be restored to normal summer levels for the 2017 fishing and boating season.

Significant work has taken place already on the Lake White Dam rehabilitation and bridge replacement project. As of the beginning of December, the contractors have completed the lake drain, painted the spillway gates, placed the RCC in the basin and dam face, relocated Crooked Creek, armored the dam face with rock and completed most of the S.R. 104 bridge replacement.

The project was extended through late spring of 2017 due to significant weather-related impacts that occurred during construction, as well as other unforeseen circumstances that affected the overall schedule. These included a slip on County Road 105 (Forest Hills Drive), and a mechanical shutdown at the approved materials suppliers’ facilities in October.

The Lake White project is a combined effort between ODNR and ODOT to rehabilitate the 4,200-foot earthen dam, replace the bridge on S.R. 104, and reconstruct the adjacent roadways and intersections at the Lake White State Park in Pike County.

Sunesis Construction was awarded a contract for approximately $31.7 million to complete the project, and as the contractors continuing working during the winter months, the revised schedule for completion is slated for June 2017.