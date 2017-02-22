Ohioans asked to Share Outdoor Recreation Preferences

COLUMBUS, OH – Care about kayaking, hiking or swimming? The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) wants to hear from Ohioans about the outdoor recreational activities they enjoy the most. Ohio residents can share their opinions about their favorite activities, and any new or expanded outdoor recreational opportunities they would like to see in Ohio.

Feedback from the survey will help park, nature preserve and forest managers, as well as local, state and federal officials set priorities for funding and improvements.

The survey results will be included in the five-year Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP), which provides information on recreation trends and serves as a reference document for state officials allocating federal and state grants among worthy projects proposed by park districts around the state.

The survey is now available through Monday, March 8, at ohiostateparks.org/research.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.