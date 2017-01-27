Southwestern Ohio Service Academy Nominees & Families

Pictured from Left to Right: Major General Mark Bartman, Matthew Schuetz, Stefanie Antrican, Senator Rob Portman, Jared Cox, Jonathan Gill, Lucas Purdy *Matthew Schuetz: Cincinnati, Ohio; Nominated to the Naval Academy *Stefanie Antrican: Lebanon, Ohio; Nominated to the Air Force Academy *Jared Cox: Cincinnati, Ohio; Nominated to the Naval Academy *Jonathan Gill: Hamilton, Ohio; Nomianted to the Air Force Academy *Lucas Purdy: Portsmouth, Ohio; Nominated to West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This weekend, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) delivered remarks at his reception to congratulate the Class of 2017 Service Academy nominees and their families. He thanked Major General Mark Bartman, The Adjutant General, Ohio National Guard, for hosting the ceremony at the Ohio National Guard Headquarters, as well as the Service Academy Review Board members who volunteered their time and energy to assist his office in selecting the very best nominees. This year’s Southwestern Ohio nominees are from Hamilton, Butler, Scioto and Warren Counties.

“Our nominees are among the best and the brightest from Ohio, and I would be proud to have them serve our country in the military,” Portman said. “The distinguished members of the Review Board have helped me and our office guarantee that young men and women like the ones we selected this year have a chance to get into one of the service academies, and I am grateful for their tireless and selfless dedication to continuing Ohio’s strong tradition of high acceptance rates.”